(Bloomberg) -- Angela Merkel is ready to support Prime Minister Theresa May’s request to delay the U.K.’s departure from the European Union as the German chancellor vows to do everything possible to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

“We will do everything we can in the few remaining days to make sure we achieve an orderly Brexit,” Merkel said in a speech to Germany’s lower house of parliament. While she’s willing to consider a delay, the integrity of European Parliament elections in late May need to be considered.

European leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday, days before the U.K.’s scheduled exit from the EU. A disorderly Brexit risks major disruption as decades of close economic ties end abruptly.

