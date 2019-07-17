(Bloomberg) -- Angela Merkel unexpectedly picked Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to succeed Brussels-bound Ursula von der Leyen as defense minister, handing the head of Germany’s Christian Democrats a difficult portfolio as she seeks to develop her bid to become chancellor after Merkel’s term ends.

Merkel, who has said she intends to remain in charge until the next scheduled election in 2021, moved quickly to replace von der Leyen, whose nomination as the next president of the European Commission was approved by the bloc’s parliament on Tuesday. Kramp-Karrenbauer’s surprise switch to the defense ministry was confirmed by spokespeople for the government and the CDU.

The 56-year-old, known in Germany as AKK, inherits a job considered something of a poisoned chalice. Critics say the country’s armed forces are chronically underfunded. They have been plagued by allegations of inefficiency and reports of faulty equipment, with helicopters that can’t fly and submarines unable to sail.

Germany has been a regular target of calls by President Donald Trump for U.S. allies to boost funding for the military. Merkel has stood by a NATO-sponsored target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense, even if it takes longer to get there than the U.S. wants.

However, officials in the Social Democratic Party -- Merkel’s junior coalition partner which controls the Finance Ministry -- say the 2% target is an arbitrary distraction that they have no intention of implementing.

