(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel defended her plan to take greater control over Germany’s pandemic restrictions to break a “very serious” wave of the coronavirus.

In a statement to the lower house of parliament in Berlin on Friday, Merkel pushed back against opposition to a law that would give the federal government the authority to impose local restrictions such as curfews and closing schools and non-essential stores.

“There is no way around it: We need to slow down the third wave of the pandemic and stop the rapid growth of infections,” Merkel said during a speech, which was interrupted several times by opposition lawmakers. “The situation is serious and in fact very serious. The third wave of the pandemic has a tight grip on our country.”

The German leader has forged ahead with her effort to effectively override regional authorities as a renewed surge in infections threatens to overwhelm the country’s health-care system. Authorities have struggled to control the renewed outbreak, and local officials have been hesitant to tighten restrictions less than six months before a national election.

The tension was underscored as thousands of demonstrators gathered in central Berlin this week to protest the law, which mandates nighttime curfews and the closing of non-essential stores in areas with high incidence rates.

Meanwhile, the country’s vaccine campaign has been sluggish. Merkel is due to get immunized against Covid-19 on Friday, nearly four months after the campaign started. Germany has administered doses covering 12% of the population, compared with more than 30% for the U.K., according to Bloomberg’s Coronavirus Tracker.

Health Minister Jens Spahn on Friday reiterated a warning that intensive-care units are close to capacity in some parts of the country.

“In some clinics the pressure is so great that other operations and treatments have to be postponed and medical staff are simply unable to cope,” Spahn said Friday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. “That means the infection numbers must come down.”

Merkel aims to have the updated pandemic law approved by the Bundestag next week, saying “every day counts.”

“Intensive care workers are sending one emergency call after the other,” she said. “Who are we to ignore these emergency calls? We cannot leave doctors and intensive-care workers alone.”

