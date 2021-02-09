(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants a gradual reopening of stores and hotels next month, as long as the infection rate continues to fall and reaches manageable levels.

Merkel will propose the move to Germany’s 16 state premiers in talks on Wednesday while arguing for the current restrictions -- including the closing of schools and non-essential stores -- to remain in place until early March, according to a chancellery briefing document seen by Bloomberg.

According to Merkel’s plan, stores could reopen in regions with a seven-day incidence rate of less than 35 per 100,000 and hotels in areas where the rate is less than 20. For Germany as a whole, the rate has been declining steadily since a peak of close to 200 before Christmas and is now at just over 70.

