(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s lower house of parliament is set to approve Chancellor Angela Merkel’s controversial lockdown law later on Wednesday, as officials struggle to check a fresh wave of coronavirus infections that’s putting intense pressure on hospitals.

Merkel pushed for the legislation after her government failed to find common ground with regional leaders on measures needed to fight the pandemic. The law -- which would expire at the end of June -- gives federal officials the authority to impose tighter restrictions in virus hotspots, including nighttime curfews and closing schools and non-essential stores.

“We have to break this third wave” by reducing contact as far as possible, Health Minister Jens Spahn told lawmakers during a stormy Bundestag debate. The result of the vote will likely be announced at around 3 p.m. in Berlin.

“The situation is serious, very serious,” Spahn added. “The scene in many hospitals remains dramatic, and some patients are having to be transfered and treatments delayed.”

Merkel moved to effectively override regional authorities because the renewed surge in infections threatens to overwhelm some intensive-care units. The number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs has been rising steadily since mid-March, and is close to 5,000, not far from a peak of 5,745 scaled at the beginning of January.

The Bundesrat upper house, where Germany’s 16 states are represented, is due to debate the lockdown legislation on Thursday, though the law does not need the chamber’s formal approval.

Some opposition parties have vowed to challenge it in court and there were more protests against it on Wednesday in central Berlin. Tougher curbs would be triggered in places with a seven-day incidence rate above 100 per 100,000 people on three consecutive days, and only the northern region of Schleswig-Holstein is currently below that threshold.

Thorsten Frei, a deputy leader of Merkel’s conservative caucus, defended the law against criticism that parts of it, including nighttime curfews, may contravene the constitution.

“You won’t find any European country that has managed to break the wave of infections without imposing curfews,” Frei said Wednesday in an interview with ZDF television.

Meanwhile, Germany’s vaccine campaign has been picking up but still trails many other countries. Less than 7% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated, compared with 26% in the U.S. and nearly 16% in the U.K., according to Bloomberg’s Coronavirus Tracker.

