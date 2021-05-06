(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in against a U.S. proposal to waive patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, casting doubt on whether the idea has enough international support to become a reality.

The U.S. plan would create “severe complications” for the production of vaccines, a German government spokeswoman said Thursday in an email. Without the incentive of profits from research and development spending, drugmakers might not move as aggressively to make vaccines in the future, the industry has argued.

Pharmaceutical stocks that had sunk on the news of the U.S. proposal rebounded on Merkel’s stance. Moderna Inc. was down 2.1% after falling as low as 12% earlier. CureVac NV fell 5.4%, an improvement from its earlier 13% decline.

The U.S., Germany and other countries will take up debate over the idea in the coming weeks via the World Trade Organization, pitting the idea of sharing proprietary know-how against the need to boost global supplies, especially in developing countries that have struggled to get their populations inoculated.

Officials and diplomats in Brussels cautioned that such discussions will take months and will likely result in partial waivers only, as there’s little chance the EU and the U.S. will agree to cede intellectual property for the revolution of its mRNA technology with China. In any case, most poor countries in the world have neither the capacity nor the expertise to produce such advanced treatments. A more immediate solution to the problem, the officials said, would be for the U.S., the U.K and others to follow the EU’s lead and lift their effective restrictions on vaccine exports to those who need it.

