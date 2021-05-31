(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel is ready to allow Germany’s controversial lockdown law to lapse, the latest sign that the pandemic is releasing its grip on Europe’s largest economy.

In a move that effectively suspended states’ rights, Germany passed mandatory restrictions in hard-hit areas, including curfews in April. The powers were set to expire at the end of June, and Merkel confirmed that those “can run out now,” she said Monday in Berlin.

“We don’t need to maintain them now,” she said, but noted the tool exists if needed. “We know if something should develop again, with mutations -- which we hope won’t happen -- then we can reactivate it very quickly.”

The country has gradually been easing restrictions as infections fall and vaccinations accelerate. On Monday, Germany had 35.1 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the lowest level since mid-October. As of Sunday, 43% of the population had received at least one inoculation against Covid-19.

