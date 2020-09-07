(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel backed her foreign minister in putting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the table in any potential response to the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The German leader supports statements from Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who over the weekend warned that Berlin could change its backing for the project, Merkel’s chief spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday, adding that it’s “too early” to determine what the consequences of the chemical attack would be.

“The chancellor also holds the view that it’s wrong to rule something out from the start,” Seibert told reporters in Berlin. It was a shift for Merkel, who said on Aug. 28 that Nord Stream should be completed and remain a separate issue from Navalny.

Moments earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the Kremlin sees no risk that Germany will block Nord Stream.

