(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives slipped to an all-time low in a poll published on Sunday, while the Green party stayed in the lead to form the next government despite also losing ground.

Support for Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and the Bavaria-based CSU party decreased to 23% from 24% in a weekly poll by Kantar for Bild am Sonntag newspaper, a level not seen before in the poll’s history. The Greens declined 1 percentage point to 26%, still close to their biggest national support in about two years.

Backing for the CDU-CSU alliance is suffering from a public dispute over which of the bloc’s candidates should run in Germany’s election in September. Armin Laschet, a centrist in Merkel’s mold, got the nod.

The Green’s are being led into the election by Annalena Baerbock, a 40-year-old who’s never held a government post.

