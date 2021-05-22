(Bloomberg) -- Support in Germany for the two main electoral rivals, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc and the Greens party, each fell 1 percentage point in a weekly poll. The two remain neck-in-neck four months before the country’s federal election.

Support for Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian ally, the Christian Social Union, fell to 24%, while the Greens dipped to 23% in an INSA poll for Bild am Sonntag published Sunday.

The Social Democrats, Merkel’s junior coalition partner since 2013, rose 1 point to 17%. The opposition Free Democrats gained 2 points to 13%, a level the party last reached in national polls in 2009.

Record support for the Greens is shaping the race to succeed Merkel, who has said she won’t seek a fifth term as chancellor after the election on Sept. 26. Her exit after 16 years in office and her party’s slump in popularity is raising the possibility of the first Green-led government in Europe’s biggest economy.

No margin of error was given for the May 17-21 poll of 1,405 people.

