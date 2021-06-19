(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc opened up an 8 percentage-point lead in a weekly poll, pulling further ahead of the Green party and other contenders ahead of Germany’s election on Sept. 26.

Support for Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its Bavaria-based CSU ally increased 1 point to 28%, while the Greens stagnated in second place at 20%, according to an Insa poll for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The Greens have steadily faded in recent weeks after some polls put them ahead of the CDU-CSU in April, before Merkel’s bloc settled on CDU chairman Armin Laschet as its candidate to succeed her as chancellor.

The pro-business Free Democrats, Laschet’s preferred coalition partner were unchanged at 13%. The Social Democrats, Merkel’s junior coalition partner since 2013, polled 16%.

If those numbers were replicated on Election Day, the CDU-CSU and the Greens would be likely to have enough seats in parliament to form a governing coalition. By contrast, a CDU-CSU combination with the Free Democrats wouldn’t have enough support to govern on its own.

Merkel has led the government of Europe’s biggest economy for 16 years and isn’t running for a fifth term.

No margin of error was given for the June 14-18 poll of 1,502 people.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.