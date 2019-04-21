(Bloomberg) -- Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling-coalition party slipped to the lowest level of the year and now is at 28 percent, according to a poll conducted by Emnid for newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Voter backing for the CDU and sister party, the CSU, has declined 2 percentage points, while the Greens gained 2 points and are the second-strongest group at 19 percent. CDU coalition partner SPD and anti-European Union Alternative fuer Deutschland party, or AfD, each rose 1 point to reach 18 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

Emnid polled 2,079 people April 11-17 about their party choices if a federal election took place next Sunday.

In eastern Germany, with upcoming state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, the anti-immigration AfD party has climbed to 23 percent and leads the CDU, which is at 22 percent.

