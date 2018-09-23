(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition edged toward a possible truce in a clash over the country’s domestic intelligence chief that’s undermining her government’s stability, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.

The potential deal centers on the job Hans-Georg Maassen will get after his removal as head of the federal agency that tracks neo-Nazis and other extremists, the German newswire said Sunday, citing coalition sources it didn’t identify. Merkel consulted Sunday with leaders of the two smaller governing parties, the Social Democrats and her Bavarian sister party, for the second attempt in less than a week to resolve the clash.

Maassen defied Merkel by suggesting that video of far-right protests in August might be fake after she said it showed “hunting” of foreigners. Six months into a fourth term, the subsequent battle has reopened divisions from last summer that had barely healed.

After almost 13 years in power, it’s a sign that partisan gridlock risks becoming the norm for Merkel. Like much of the turmoil, the conflict is rooted in political fallout from the refugee crisis that hit Germany in 2015.

After Interior Minister Horst Seehofer expressed support for Maassen but agreed to his removal, the Social Democrats revolted this week when it emerged he was offered a post at a higher pay grade.

Seehofer leads Merkel’s Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, and has been her main domestic antagonist on migration policy even through the CSU and CDU are at the national level.

The renewed conflict is being stoked by next month’s election in Bavaria, a state the CSU has governed virtually on its own since World War II. Polls suggest the party will lose its legislative majority in the Oct. 14 ballot and support for anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD, will surge.

To contact the reporter on this story: Arne Delfs in Berlin at adelfs@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Crawford at acrawford6@bloomberg.net, Tony Czuczka, Chad Thomas

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.