(Bloomberg) -- Turmoil in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition reignited as a deal over the future of the nation’s domestic intelligence chief unraveled, three days after it was agreed by party leaders.

Merkel backtracked on Friday after the deal caused outrage within the Social Democratic Party, her junior coalition partner. Several senior SPD officials publicly rejected the agreement to remove the official, Hans-Georg Maassen, when it emerged that he would be promoted to a higher-paying job elsewhere in the government.

The unusual reversal is a remarkable sign of the fragility of Merkel’s coalition, which took office in March after support for her Christian Democratic-led bloc and the Social Democrats both fell to historic lows in last year’s German election. Like much of the turmoil in her fourth term, the latest conflict is part of the political fallout from the refugee crisis that hit Germany in 2015.

The chancellor, SPD head Andrea Nahles and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who heads the Bavarian ruling party that’s allied with Merkel, are re-evaluating the deal reached on Tuesday, Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said by text message.

“In the chancellor’s view, it’s right and appropriate to re-examine the questions that have arisen and to jointly find a durable solution,” Seibert said.

