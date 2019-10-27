(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition partners lost ground to the left and far-right in elections in the eastern state of Thuringia on Sunday, an ARD TV exit poll shows.

The Left party won 29.5%, compared with 28.2% in 2014, but would be unable to continue its current coalition government with the Social Democrats and the Greens.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats, who ruled Thuringia without interruption from 1992 until 2014, got 22.5% of the vote, a drop from 33.5% in 2014. The populist right-wing AfD party got 24%, the polls showed.

The result reflects the increasingly splintered political spectrum in Germany, where traditional centrist parties have been losing steadily. In Thuringia it could result in a political stalemate and possible fresh elections down the road.

