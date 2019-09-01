(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s right-wing populists surged in elections in the former communist east but look likely to fall shy of winning in either of the two states, exit polls showed Sunday evening.

The euro-skeptic, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD by its German acronym, garnered 22.5% against 27.5% for the Social Democrats, in the eastern state of Brandenburg in an ARD TV poll. The AfD surged from only 12.2% in the previous election in 2014, while the SPD dropped from 31.9% in the state that surrounds Berlin and that it has governed since German reunification in 1990.

In neighboring Saxony, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats lead the AfD by four and a half percentage points.

Had the AfD won in Brandenburg, it would have been the biggest victory yet for the group that was founded in 2013 as an anti-euro party.

Even if the AfD had won, it would unlikely have formed or participated in a government, as no other party is willing to partner with it. Still, its strong showing will complicate other alliances and marks an ongoing challenge for the Merkel administration just as Germany teeters on the brink of a recession.

Merkel’s ruling coalition had been plagued by infighting and a poor showing on Sunday could have further pushed the SPD, the junior coalition partner, to eventually leave government. Critics within the party say the government has done too little on issues from the environment, to gender and wealth gaps.

Despite nearly a decade of consistent economic growth, there’s growing fatigue with Merkel and the ruling parties, particularly in the former communist East, which has undergone decades of social and economic change and now faces the loss of tens of thousands of jobs from Germany’s plans to phase out coal mining by 2038.

In the run-up to the election the Merkel administration promised to transfer civil servant jobs to the East, and earmarked 40 billion euros to help exit coal by 2038.

To contact the reporters on this story: Patrick Donahue in Berlin at pdonahue1@bloomberg.net;Leonard Kehnscherper in Zurich at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Raymond Colitt, Chris Reiter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.