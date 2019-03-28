(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government will likely reach an agreement in coming days over extending a weapons embargo on Saudi Arabia by softening the blanket ban that’s roiled German allies, a top coalition lawmaker said.

Nils Schmid, the Social Democrat’s policy expert on the foreign affairs committee of Germany’s lower house of parliament, said his party is pushing for a six-month extension of the embargo as Merkel’s Christian Democratic-led bloc objects to fall out on projects that involve European partners. The embargo, which currently halts all weapons deliveries, is set to expire at the end of the month.

The chancellor’s bloc won’t want to be seen as supporting the Saudi Arabian leadership as the Saudi-led war in Yemen rages on and with the murder of government critic Jamal Khashoggi -- which triggered the ban -- still unresolved, Schmid said.

“We have to keep up the pressure on Saudi Arabia,” especially with violence continuing in Yemen, Schmid said in an interview on Thursday.

Looser Ban

The ban on all weapons deliveries, including on projects already contracted involving companies like Airbus SE, has led to the disruption of defense exports across Europe, triggering complaints from the U.K. and France. Merkel addressed the issue in a speech to Bundestag lawmakers last week, asking whether Germany’s pressure on Saudi Arabia should be allowed to harm allies.

“I would wish for a more fundamental debate about this, otherwise we appear morally arrogant,” Merkel said. “We look too attached to principles, or too incapable of compromise.”

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Merkel’s successor as Christian Democratic party leader, was more direct, attacking the SPD on Monday for its “very one-sided and premature determination” on the weapons ban, saying it was “fatal” for European cooperation.

Cabinet officials meeting in the forum of the secretive Federal Security Council, chaired by Merkel, failed to reach an agreement yesterday. Negotiators are debating loosening the ban by establishing criteria which would allow deliveries with limited German content to go ahead, but the legal complexity of such thresholds have held up a quick agreement, Schmid said.

The coalition parties, beset by political turbulence since taking power a year ago, have no appetite to turn the dispute into one that could endanger government, the SPD lawmaker. said.

