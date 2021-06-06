(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats won the final electoral test before the vote to choose her successor in September, comfortably seeing off a challenge from the far-right.

The CDU won 36% of the ballots in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday, improving on its last result and defending its position as the strongest force in the former communist region, according to exit polls from public broadcaster ARD. Alternative for Germany, or AfD, was second with 22.5%, losing support from 2016.

The result is a major lift for Armin Laschet, the CDU-led bloc’s candidate to be the next chancellor in January. The 60-year-old has now proven he can win a contested election after a brutal power struggle with a conservative rival raised doubts over his suitability to lead the ticket.

With the victory, Laschet can turn his attention to the Greens, who are challenging to lead the next government. Germany’s conservatives gained for a second week in a poll ahead of the federal election on Sept. 26. Support for the Christian Democratic-led bloc rose 1 percentage point to 26% in the weekly Insa poll for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, while the Greens slipped for a third consecutive week to 21%.

In Saxony-Anhalt -- Germany’s poorest state -- the AfD had sought to tap voter frustration over Merkel’s hard-line approach to the pandemic and led in one recent poll. A victory would have been the party’s first on the state level and would have set off complex political maneuvering to keep them out of the regional government.

In the run-up to the election, Laschet appealed to the state’s mainstream voters to back the CDU, saying it was important to defend democracy from the right-wing nationalist party.

