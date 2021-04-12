(Bloomberg) -- The Bavarian sister party of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union backed Markus Soeder for the German conservative bloc’s chancellor candidate, setting up a dramatic showdown over the future leadership of Europe’s largest economy.

At a leadership meeting on Monday, the CSU backed Soeder, according to CSU Secretary General Markus Blume. The move challenges the larger CDU, which endorsed its party chairman Armin Laschet just hours earlier.

“Markus Soeder is the best-suited candidate in the view of the CSU,” Blume said.

Soeder’s challenge -- made public on Sunday after months of behind the scene maeuvering -- risks a divisive struggle in a political alliance that’s underpinned German political stability since the end of World War II.

The CDU and the CSU traditionally field a joint candidate and the process has almost always gone in the favor of the larger party’s chief. Only two candidates from socially conservative Bavaria have run for chancellor in the post-war period and both lost.

