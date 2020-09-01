(Bloomberg) --

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s top diplomat warned his Chinese counterpart against “threats,” as the top official from Beijing reinforced his accusation that a Czech lawmaker’s visit to Taiwan had crossed a line.

The sharp exchange in Berlin undermined what had been billed as a charm offensive from China, a day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the Czech Senate president would pay a “heavy price” for his visit. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he’d spoken by phone with the Czech foreign minister.

“We as Europeans act in close cooperation -- we offer our international partners respect, and we expect the exact same from them,” Maas said Tuesday at a briefing in Berlin alongside Wang. “Threats don’t fit in here.”

Wang reiterated his position, saying that Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit was an intervention in China’s internal affairs and a violation to which the government in Beijing had to respond.

“You’ve crossed a red line,” Wang said in Berlin, addressing Vystrcil and his 90-member delegation, including Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, a Beijing critic who in January made Taipei a sister city to the Czech capital.

