(Bloomberg) -- The leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc pledged swift help for people affected by flooding in western Germany, where at least 20 people have died and dozens are missing.

“We won’t leave the communities and affected people on their own,” said Armin Laschet, who is also governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, during a visit to Hagen. Water began sweeping through the city center after heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, damaging houses and bridges.

The floods are among the most devastating in the region in decades. Residents climbed on rooftops and up trees after houses were inundated or collapsed. Thousands of homes lost electricity.

Several towns in neighboring Rhineland Palatinate have also been affected, with at least five people reported dead.

Germany’s Bundeswehr armed forces dispatched about 200 soldiers and armored vehicles to help evacuate residents. The DWD weather service said additional rainfall may hit the region Thursday night.

“The effects of this catastrophe will surely be felt for weeks,” said Juergen Pfoehler, administrator for the Ahrweiler district in Rhineland Palatinate.

