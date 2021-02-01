Merkel Says All Germans to Be Offered Vaccine by End of Summer

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed to offer all Germans a vaccine by the end of September, even if new shots aren’t approved.

Europe’s largest economy will have sufficient supplies to stand by its target despite delivery delays, the German leader said on Monday after crisis talks with pharmaceutical executives, regional German leaders and European Commission officials.

Merkel has come under fire after pushing for the European Commission to take the lead on vaccine purchasing, prompting criticism that delegating responsibility to Brussels slowed down national inoculation programs.

Germany has vaccinated about 2.8 out of every 100 people, compared with 9.7 in the U.S. and over 14 in the U.K., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Britain and America did begin immunizing their citizens several weeks earlier thanks to quicker approval of shots, but Europe’s biggest economy appears to be proceeding much more slowly in part due to supply issues.

