Merkel Says Closely Monitoring Economy and Will Act If Needed

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government is closely watching the developments of Germany’s economy and is ready to act if needed.

“So far, I don’t see the necessity for a growth package,” she said at a town hall event in the northern city of Stralsund. “We will react depending on the situation,” she said, adding that her government will closely be watching second quarter economic development and then look at the third quarter.

Her comments come amid a growing public debate over the need for Europe’s largest-economy to adopt stimulus measures. It is the first time Merkel suggested the government could take a proactive role in response to the country’s economic slowdown.

Expansion this year is forecast at just 0.5%, a far cry from the 2.2% in 2016 and 2017.

“It’s true, we’re heading into a difficult phase,” Merkel said at the event in Stralsund sponsored by a local newspaper. “Domestic demand is still somewhat propping up the economy.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Birgit Jennen in Berlin at bjennen1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Raymond Colitt

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.