Merkel Says EU Deal Over Rescue-Fund Standoff Not Yet in Sight

(Bloomberg) -- Angela Merkel said there’s no deal in sight to resolve the European Union’s standoff with Poland and Hungary over their vow to veto a 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) spending package.

The German chancellor, who currently serves as the EU’s rotating president, said on Monday that she will continue to work for an agreement to the last moment, but a resolution for the dispute wasn’t yet at hand.

“I can’t report mission accomplished, as much as I would like to,” she told lawmakers at a European parliamentary forum.

Europe’s longest-serving leader is battling on multiple fronts and has been unable to break a deadlock holding up the EU’s landmark recovery package. Poland and Hungary -- at risk of funding cuts over democratic backsliding -- have courted a major confrontation with their EU partners over their opposition to tying payments to rule-of-law standards.

A deal over the EU’s future relations with the U.K. also continues to hang over the bloc. Still, British officials believe a Brexit trade deal could be reached within days if both sides continue working in “good faith” to resolve a dispute over fishing rights.

Merkel said she wants an agreement, but “not at any price.”

