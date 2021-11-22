LEIPZIG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 18: Doctors and nurses work in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at University Hospital Leipzig on November 18, 2021 in Leipzig, Germany. Hospitals are coping with a high influx of patients as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is sending infection rates to new record highs in Germany. Saxony is especially hard hit, with an average of over 750 new cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period, the highest for any state nationwide. Germany's vaccination rate, currently at about 67% of the population, is low compared to many other EU countries. The vast majority of people currently being admitted to hospital with Covid are unvaccinated. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images Europe
(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel said the latest surge in Covid-19 infections is worse than anything Germany has experienced so far and called for tighter restrictions to help check the spread.
Merkel told officials from her CDU party Monday that the situation is “highly dramatic” and warned that hospitals would soon be overwhelmed unless the fourth wave of the virus is broken, according to a person familiar with her remarks.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.