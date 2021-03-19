Merkel Says Germany Now Poised to Speed Up Its Vaccination Pace

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to accelerate Germany’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, seeking to recover from this week’s temporary halt of AstraZeneca Plc’s shot over blood-clot concerns.

With Europe facing a virus resurgence from France to Czech Republic, Merkel laid out a vista of getting a grip on the crisis, citing the availability of three vaccines after regulators gave the all-clear for the AstraZeneca and the expected arrival of a fourth shot by Johnson & Johnson.

“Starting in April, we want to get faster and more flexible, and we will be able to do that,” Merkel said during a virtual news conference on Friday after talks with German state government leaders. “We want to complement proverbial German thoroughness with more flexibility.”

Merkel is caught between the AstraZeneca vaccine’s woes, public discontent over her pandemic response and a resurgence in cases after Germany eased lockdown restrictions. Support for her governing party bloc fell to the lowest in a year in a poll this week.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said earlier Friday that Germany is in a “third wave” of Covid-19 with a large number of variant-virus cases.

“There are some fairly challenging weeks ahead of us,” he said.

Europe’s effort to speed up its Covid-19 vaccination campaign is facing the challenge of restoring public trust after a chaotic week of vaccine suspensions, health scares and export-ban threats.

Merkel addressed the issue, saying she’s willing to take the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Germany’s Covid-19 cases rose by the most in two months on Thursday, raising the prospect that restrictions in Europe’s largest economy may be extended into April or tightened, rather than eased as suggested by the government at the start of the month.

While a decline in the German pace of infections has reversed in March, the country still has fewer per-capita cases than countries such as Italy and France, where a renewed four-week lockdown in Paris and some other regions began Friday.

