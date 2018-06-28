(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel made a direct connection between the health of Europe and Germany’s national interest as she seeks to rally support for further reforms, including the sticky issue of migration policy while also ruling out debt sharing.

“Germany only thrives when Europe thrives,” the German leader said in a speech on Thursday to the lower house of the country’s parliament before departing for a critical summit in Brussels. She called for continuing the country’s approach during the euro debt crisis to support partners while protecting German taxpayers, saying that the French-German initiative to create a budget for the euro area will not lead to a “debt union.”

At the meeting of EU leaders, a deal on migration policy won’t be reached, she said as more discussions are needed with some member states. That could set up a showdown with her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who has threatened to defy the chancellor by stepping up border controls to turn back some asylum seekers by the end of this month.

“Migration may well turn into a question of the EU’s destiny,” Merkel said in her speech.

