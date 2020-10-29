(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany was heading into a dramatic situation as the rapid spread of the coronavirus stretches health-care services to their limit.

Health-care authorities are no longer able to track infections back to their source and that leads to an exponential growth in infections, Merkel told lawmakers in German parliament on Thursday.

“We are in a dramatic situation at the beginning of the cold season,” Merkel said in a speech interrupted by opposition lawmakers in a sign of the tension over reviving strict curbs on movement. “I very much understand the frustration, and yes the despair, in these areas.”

Merkel secured an agreement on Wednesday with leaders of the country’s 16 states to impose a month-long partial shutdown, starting Monday. Tensions were high before the meeting, which was moved forward by two days in a sign of increased urgency.

Underscoring the need to act, Germany’s daily coronavirus cases increased the most since the start of the outbreak, with 23,553 new infections in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities rose by 160, the most since early May, to 10,281.

