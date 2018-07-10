(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel called U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s new proposals on maintaining close ties with the European Union after Brexit a “solid step forward.”

“It’s good that proposals are on the table -- I can say that much, without getting into details,” Merkel told reporters in London Tuesday. “To that extent, we’ll continue to have lively discussions, but always in the spirit of friendship, and always eager to work well together in the future.”

May Presses Brexit Case as Opposition Party Floats Another Vote

Merkel, speaking alongside May following a summit meeting with leaders of western Balkan states, said the remaining 27 EU member states will formulate a response. But her intervention will be a boost for the British prime minister at a highly sensitive time -- May is under attack from within her own government, as ministers quit in protest at her Brexit policy.

If May were to be ousted, the Brexit process would be thrown into chaos.

