Merkel Says She's Feeling Fine After Brief Shaky Spell

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she’s doing well after shaking visibly earlier on Tuesday during a ceremony with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“I’m doing very well,” she told reporters during a press conference in Berlin. “I drank at least three glasses of water, which was obviously lacking.”

When Merkel, 64, stood next to the Ukrainian president in the hot sun in Berlin, with temperatures at 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit), she was clearly struggling to maintain her composure, with her lips pursed and her body trembling.

