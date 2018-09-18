(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel is risking a renewed coalition blowup in a clash with her domestic surveillance chief over anti-migrant protests, heightening the sense of political gridlock in Germany.

Six months into a ragged fourth term, the face-off is reviving unresolved tension over migration that already threatened Merkel’s coalition in June. The crisis is coming to a head on Tuesday as she and other party leaders meet in Berlin to resolve a split over whether to fire the intelligence official.

While Merkel is seeking to focus on global issues from euro-area reforms and trade conflict with the U.S. to war in Syria, she’s fighting a slow erosion of authority at home after almost 13 years in office. With the next federal election due in 2021, the risk is domestic stagnation during a fourth term that may well be her last.

Hans-Georg Maassen, a federally appointed official who heads the agency that tracks neo-Nazis and other political extremists in Germany, is the latest lightning rod in Germany’s culture war over migration that’s increasingly driving much of Merkel’s domestic and foreign agenda and shaping her legacy.

“It’s just the festering sore in German politics,” said Daniel S. Hamilton, senior fellow at John Hopkins University’s Foreign Policy Institute in Washington. “She doesn’t seem to be able to address it any way that ameliorates the anger among some parts of the public.”

Merkel Defied

Maassen defied Merkel in August by suggesting that a video of far-right unrest in eastern Germany that she described as “hunting” of foreigners might be fake. His skepticism was backed by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, a consistent critic of Merkel’s decision in 2015 to leave Germany’s borders open to refugees and head of Bavaria’s ruling CSU party.

Merkel’s Social Democratic coalition partner, meanwhile, is demanding the intelligence chief’s removal.

That leaves Merkel facing unpleasant choices. Barring Maassen’s resignation, she could fire him and risk Seehofer quitting as well, potentially triggering the CSU’s ire ahead of a state election in Bavaria that polls suggest will produce a surge in support for the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party.

Another option is leaving Maassen in place and defying the Social Democrats, who are already stepping up policy clashes with Merkel in what may be a dry run for Germany’s next election.

Bavarian Frenemy

It’s a sign of Merkel’s inability to break free that her main antagonist is the same as during the summer coalition crisis: Seehofer, the interior minister, whose Bavarian party is allied with Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union at the federal level.

As the European Union faces a broad challenge by populists, there are signals of concern that leadership at Europe’s core is being hemmed in by domestic battles.

“In these turbulent times, one shouldn’t underestimate in Germany how desirable a stable Germany and a stable government are,” Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whose post is mostly ceremonial, said Monday. “Naturally, people view the coalition strife with concern.”

--With assistance from Birgit Jennen.

To contact the reporter on this story: Arne Delfs in Berlin at adelfs@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Crawford at acrawford6@bloomberg.net, Tony Czuczka

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.