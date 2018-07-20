(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed to continue lobbying President Donald Trump on her agenda despite strains in relations between the traditional allies.

Asked whether she views Trump as trustworthy partner, Merkel said she won’t give up on trans-Atlantic cooperation. “It’s not as self-evident as we were used to in years past. That means we also have to carry out conflicts more often,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin Friday at her annual summer press conference.

The comments come after a tense NATO summit with Trump, who is mulling tariffs on imported Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Porsche vehicles in what would represent a significant escalation in trade tensions. Domestically, Merkel weathered a political storm over migration policy with Bavarian allies that threatened her 13-year hold on power.

Before embarking on a break for a few weeks without any public appointments, Merkel called for a multilateral approach to dealing with international issues, rebuking Trump’s unilateralism.

“You can see that the values and the order that we’ve all become accustomed to are strongly under pressure,” said Merkel. “It is the case that the issues that are important to me and my work, my solid commitment to multilateralism, to working together, to moving toward a win-win situation in that we have advantages for all – that these are not exactly the dominant principles operating today. But I’ll continue to push for it.”

