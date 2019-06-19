(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there is “strong evidence” supporting a U.S. accusation that Iran was behind last week’s attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

“We of course take these explanations very seriously, and there is strong evidence,” Merkel said at a news conference Tuesday after talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin.

“But that does not prevent me from saying that we must do everything to solve the conflict with Iran in a peaceful way,” Merkel said, adding that there will be “consequences” if Iran does not stick to its commitments under the nuclear deal and Germany is in “the closest contact” with the U.S.

The Pentagon on Monday released new photos and a timeline of the attacks that have heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Tehran has denied involvement but President Donald Trump said last week that “Iran did it.” U.K. officials said it is “almost certain” that the nation was responsible.

