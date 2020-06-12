(Bloomberg) -- Germany will move ahead on implementing a series of measures outlined in a sweeping 130 billion-euro ($145 billion) stimulus package to help pull the country’s economy out of the worst recession since World War II.

At a special meeting on Friday, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet is due to sign off on key initiatives in a plan agreed last week. The goal is to get the bulk of the measures approved by parliament before its summer break. The lower house, or Bundestag, typically begins a two-month recess in early July.

With exports tumbling and unemployment jumping, the government is under pressure to get the measures approved. A value-added tax cut designed to reinvigorate demand after weeks of lockdown restrictions is set to go into effect on July 1. A family bonus of 300 euros per child is critical to put money in the pockets of consumers worried about their futures.

“Whether that’s new cars, refrigerators, television sets -- that can all be brought forward,” with the help of the tax cut, which is due to expire at the end of the year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in an interview with Gabor Steingart’s Morning Briefing podcast published Friday. “That would be an important support for the German economy. But this depends on it having a time limit” to encourage people to take advantage of it.

To pay for the massive stimulus package, the government intends to increase borrowing this year by at least 30 billion euros. The step would require a supplement to the budget, which also requires parliamentary approval.

Even with the stimulus package, Germany is set for a historic recession. Even if implemented in full, the economy is projected to shrink by 8.1% this year, according to a forecast by the Berlin-based DIW institute. That’s worse than the Bundesbank’s prediction of -7.1% and the OECD’s -6.6%.

