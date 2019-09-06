(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel told Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing that Germany was open to Chinese companies, despite the need to vet investments in strategic sectors, Reuters reported.

Merkel made the remarks at the start of a two-day visit to Beijing, in which she also urged for an end to the China-U.S. trade war. Li said that he hoped Germany would accept more Chinese companies and loosen export rules for some goods, Reuters reported.

The chancellor faces a delicate set of policy objectives during the visit, in which she’s being accompanied by a high-ranking business delegation. She’s seeking to maintain a hard line on Beijing while urging a resolution of the trade war and continuing to press for reciprocal access to China’s lucrative market.

Germany is toughening its policy toward China on matters such as investment and intellectual property, joining governments from Japan to Canada and Australia taking a harder line on China as President Donald Trump steps up his trade war. But it’s an especially high-risk strategy for Berlin at a time when its export-dependent economy is flirting with recession.

“We hope that there will be a solution in the trade dispute with the United States since it affects everybody” in the world, Merkel told Li at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, according to Reuters.

Indicative of Merkel’s balancing act is her approach to the unrest in Hong Kong. While her administration urged Beijing to engage in dialog and respect the rule of law, Merkel has declined an invitation to meet with protesters, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chinese state media stressed opportunities for cooperation ahead of Merkel’s visit, including areas such as climate change and trade. “There is an urgent need for Germany and China to safeguard an open global economy and ensure that normal international trade should not be disrupted by protectionist tariffs,” the official Xinhua News Agency said in a commentary.

