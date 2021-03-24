(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel will consult with the heads of Germany’s 16 states in an emergency meeting on Wednesday amid mounting criticism over measures to control the coronavirus spread.

The video conference will start at 11 a.m. in Berlin, according to a government spokesman. Merkel was also scheduled to defend her pandemic policy to lawmakers in German parliament later on Wednesday, but it’s unclear if she’ll be able to make that appearance now.

The hastily-arranged meeting comes after marathon talks earlier this week resulted in a five-day lockdown over the Easter weekend and an extension of existing measures until April 18. Plans to ease restrictions were postponed, but no new concrete steps to contain the disease were agreed after more than 11 hours of tense discussions.

Merkel and the regional leaders are due to discuss details of the Easter shutdown, which caught many officials off guard.

With infections surging amid a sluggish ramp-up of vaccinations, public frustration over the government’s handling of the crisis is growing just six months before a national election.

Merkel’s conservative bloc -- also struggling with a scandal over lawmakers profiting off the pandemic -- has tumbled in the polls. Its lead over the second-placed Greens narrowed to 8 percentage points this week, according to a polling average calculated by Bloomberg.

Amid the political confusion, hospitals are again filling up with Covid-19 patients as the third wave of the disease takes hold even before the second completely receded, according to the head of the country’s intensive- and emergency-care association.

There are 3,159 Covid patients in intensive care in Germany, the highest in more than a month and pushing the occupancy rate to over 85%, according to DIVI’s latest estimate published Tuesday.

“We are starting from a very high level,” the group’s president, Gernot Marx, said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. “This is a matter of great concern,” he said, adding that he hoped the decision to enter a hard lockdown over Easter will prevent the health system from becoming overwhelmed.

