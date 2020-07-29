(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers are looking to grill officials from Angela Merkel’s chancellery in the next stage of a parliamentary inquiry into the Wirecard AG scandal.

Members of the lower house of parliament’s finance committee said ahead of a special session on Wednesday that they will need answers from Merkel’s office before deciding on a deeper investigation.

“We will not get a complete clarification because the chancellery’s chair is empty today,” said Fabio De Masi, a member of the committee from the Left party. Lisa Paus from the Greens also said that Merkel’s office needed to be questioned.

Mounting pressure prompted Merkel’s office to take the unusual step of unveiling a time line of interactions with Wirecard. It showed her office maintained regular contacts with the company.

Scholz Reprieve

Merkel herself promoted Wirecard’s efforts to gain a Chinese license during a state visit in September 2019. Her office was informed of inquiries into allegations of market manipulation just prior to the trip but denied that she was aware of the possibilities of “severe irregularities” at Wirecard at the time.

The lawmaker comments could be a reprieve for Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who’s the main target of criticism over the government’s failure to rigorously pursue warnings about the payment company’s accounting practices.

Wirecard, a member of Germany’s benchmark DAX index, became a national disgrace after acknowledging that about quarter of its balance sheet probably doesn’t exist. The collapse set off a blame game between banks, auditors and public authorities and revealed large gaps in the country’s oversight of non-financial companies.

Scholz, whose ministry oversees financial regulator BaFin, had to explain why his officials didn’t detect irregularities. He has come under additional pressure because his deputy Joerg Kukies, who regularly briefed his boss about developments of Wirecard probes, had at least two meetings with Markus Braun, the former Wirecard chief executive officer who has been arrested by German prosecutors.

Election Impact

Prior to the hearing, Der Spiegel magazine reported that BaFin President Felix Hufeld gave false information to lawmakers about the regulator’s role in Wirecard’s collapse. BaFin fired back, saying the testimony was accurate. De Masi called the allegations of misinformation a “serious issue.”

The Wirecard debacle threatens to undermine Scholz’s candidacy to lead the Social Democrats in national elections next year. He has the most government experience of any chancellor contender, including hopefuls from Merkel’s Christian Democrats, making him a legitimate threat.

The closed-door hearing is expected to be a precursor to opposition parties pursuing a parliamentary investigation. An alliance of the Left, the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats would have enough votes for the move, which would keep the scandal in the spotlight well into next year and overshadow the early stages of campaigning for the fall 2021.

“The central question is about why the finance minister was so late in making Wirecard a top priority,” said Danyal Bayaz, a lawmaker for the Greens.

Auditor Rotation

At the hearing, Scholz proposed a faster rotation of auditors. Instead of the current 10 years, he said they should rotate every four years, according to a person familiar with the discussions. That responsibly lies with Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, who’s a member of Merkel’s Christian Democrats and will also testify at the hearing.

Rolf Pohlig, the head of the private accounting watchdog DPR, will also be questioned.

Ahead of the gathering in the glass-domed Reichstag in Berlin, Scholz went on the offensive appearing on national television to promote his proposals for strengthening Germany’s financial oversight.

“We have to get an exact understanding of what happened, and it seems ever clearer that it’s not sufficient even when everything is done according to the scope of the law,” Scholz said in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF. “That’s why we need new, stricter, more severe laws. Everything must be closely examined.”

Philipp Steinberg, one of his deputies, said in a Twitter post that the summer break would probably be abandoned to work on the “necessary” reforms, even if more time is needed to completely understand the Wirecard case. He seemed to try to deflect criticism by saying: “It’s questionable whether criminal behavior can be really prevented.”

