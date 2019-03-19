Merkel Vows to Fight to Very End on March 29 for Orderly Brexit

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she’ll fight to the very end for an orderly Brexit as Theresa May’s strategy hit a major roadblock.

Merkel said at the Global Solutions summit in Berlin Tuesday that she’s committed to ensuring Germany has a solid relationship with Britain after Brexit, a day after the U.K. prime minister’s push for a third vote on her plan for withdrawal from the European Union was blocked.

"I will fight until the final hour of the March 29 deadline for an orderly Brexit,” Merkel said in an onstage discussion with John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News.

With 10 days to go before the U.K. is scheduled to leave the 28-member bloc, House of Commons Speaker John Bercow used an arcane parliamentary precedent to rule the prime minister can’t bring her long-negotiated withdrawal agreement back to Parliament in London after two comprehensive defeats.

The British leader may now have to ask EU leaders for an extension, a prospect that could delay Brexit by many months, perhaps even more than a year.

“I admit that I wasn’t on top of the British Parliament’s 17th-century procedural rules," Merkel added.

