(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that aggressive coronavirus mutations will gain the upper hand in Germany sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made in containing the pandemic.

Europe’s largest economy needs to maintain tight controls even as contagion rates steadily decline and immunizations slowly ramp up, Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament in Berlin.

Merkel and Germany’s 16 state premiers agreed late Wednesday to extend most virus restrictions until March 7, while opening a pathway to a gradual return to some semblance of normality after months of stringent curbs.

The pace of easing will depend on the infection rate, which has been receding steadily in recent weeks, but remains above the level the government has determined to be manageable. To ease the burden on pandemic-weary citizens, schools can begin reopening as soon as this month and hairdressers from March 1.

Merkel and regional leaders set criteria that could allow non-essential stores to restart, but authorities held off on a broader plan amid concerns about fast-spreading virus strains.

“The difficulty is to figure out what measures would still be needed if we have a large share of virus mutations,” Helge Braun, Merkel’s chief of staff, said Thursday on ZDF television. “When we open a bit too much, then it comes to the infamous yo-yo effect, and suddenly the contagion rate goes really high.”

Officials were under pressure to act as the number of Covid-19 cases drops toward the government target of 50 per 100,000 people over seven days. After peaking at close to 200 before Christmas, the incidence rate was at 64.2 on Thursday, according to the RKI public-health institute.

The sluggish pace of vaccinations opens the country up to a potential renewed spike. Germany has so far administered just over 4 doses per 100 people, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. That compares with 14 in the U.S. and more than 20 in Britain, though both nations began several weeks earlier.

