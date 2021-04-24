(Bloomberg) --

Germany’s new lockdown law came into effect on Saturday after both houses of parliament backed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bill this week. It automatically imposes tougher curbs in places where new infections exceed a certain threshold.

Merkel’s ruling coalition pushed the legislation through after her government failed to find common ground with regional leaders on measures needed to fight the pandemic. The law -- which expires at the end of June -- triggers tighter restrictions in virus hotspots, including nighttime curfews and closing schools and non-essential stores.

“This is something new in our fight against the pandemic and I am convinced it is urgently needed”, Merkel said in her weekly podcast, published on Saturday. “We are in the middle of the third wave. The more contagious variant of the virus has also taken hold in Germany.”

The renewed surge in infections threatens to overwhelm some intensive-care units in Germany. The number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs has been rising steadily since mid-March, and is close to 5,000, close to the peak seen in January.

The tougher rules apply in counties and cities where the so-called seven-day incidence rate exceeds 100 per 100,000 people on three consecutive days. The nationwide seven-day incidence rate rose to 164.4 on Saturday, the highest in five days. Only some areas in Germany’s more sparsely populated north are currently below that threshold.

Anyone caught breaking the curfew faces a fine of up to 25,000 euros ($30,200), Germany’s Bild-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing Baden-Wuerttemberg Interior Ministry spokesman Carsten Dehner.

“The measures envisaged by the emergency brake are tough,” Merkel said. “That’s why no one has taken this lightly.”

