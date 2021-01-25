Merkel Welcomed U.S. Return to WHO in Call With Biden

(Bloomberg) -- German chancellor Angela Merkel in a telephone call with president Joe Biden welcomed the decision by the new U.S. administration to return to the World Health Organization and the Paris climate agreement.

They agreed more international efforts are needed to combat the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said in an emailed statement on Monday. Germany is ready to take over responsibility in joint tasks with its European and transatlantic partners, according to the statement.

Merkel and Biden also discussed foreign policy matters including Afghanistan, Iran and global trade. Merkel invited Biden to visit Germany once pandemic-related travel restrictions ease.

