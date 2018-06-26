(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s antagonists dialed back a clash over migration, saying they don’t want to blow up the party alliance underpinning her government.

Comments by leaders of the Christian Social Union, a Merkel-allied regional party that governs Bavaria and wants to tighten border security, take some of the sting out of days of attacks on the chancellor. Merkel is hosting leaders of the CSU and her Social Democratic coalition partner later Tuesday to try to keep the coalition crisis from spiraling out of control.

At stake is the alliance at the national level between Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its CSU sister party, which is vowing to block asylum seekers at the German border unless Merkel crafts a European plan to limit migration.

“The CDU and CSU are bound together by fate,” Alexander Dobrindt, the CSU’s parliamentary leader in the federal parliament, or Bundestag, told reporters in Berlin. “Our goal is to keep it that way.”

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who heads the CSU and could force the issue by wielding his ministerial power to tighten border security, told Focus Online it’s unrealistic to think that the collapse of Merkel’s coalition is imminent.

Merkel’s closed-door coalition meeting is part of the buildup to a two-day European Union summit starting Thursday where she’ll seek to enlist key partners to strengthen control over migration flows to Europe without closing borders between EU countries.

