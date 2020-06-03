(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that the pandemic means the European Union-China summit planned for Leipzig on Sept. 14 cannot take place, according to the chancellor’s chief spokesman.

Merkel and Xi discussed the importance of the summit during their call Wednesday, and decided that it should be held at a later date, Steffen Seibert said in an emailed statement. Merkel also held a call with EU Council President Charles Michel.

