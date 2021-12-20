(Bloomberg) -- The board of Spanish real estate developer Merlin Properties Socimi SA has been summoned for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the removal of its chief executive officer, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The board has been called at the behest of Banco Santander, the company’s top shareholder, and is set to meet at 7 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the matter isn’t public. Santander owns 23% of Merlin and the developer’s chairman, Javier Garcia-Carranza, is an executive at the lender.

Press officers for Merlin and Santander declined to comment.

Last week, the board discussed the removal of CEO Ismael Clemente, also the founder, but didn’t hold a vote on the issues, according to the person. The shares fell as much as 6% Monday on news that Clemente may be removed.

Clemente and Garcia Carranza have been at loggerheads for years over the management of the company, according to two people familiar with the matter.

