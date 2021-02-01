(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general, Merrick Garland, reported holding shares in companies including Procter & Gamble Co. and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer Inc.

Garland, who hasn’t been scheduled for a confirmation hearing, reported that he held between $250,001 and $500,000 in Procter & Gamble shares, as much as $250,000 in cereal maker General Mills Inc. and as much as $50,000 in Pfizer, according to documents provided to the Office of Government Ethics.

The judge also reported holdings of more than $2 million in funds and accounts managed by Fidelity Investments.

A Jan. 29 letter to the Office of Government Ethics from Assistant Attorney General Lee Lofthus said that Garland would “divest his interests” in the three companies and three others within 90 days after his confirmation. Until then, he would recuse himself from any actions involving those companies.

Garland, who never received a Senate confirmation hearing when President Barack Obama selected him for a seat on the Supreme Court, said in a related filing that he would recuse himself from actions involving companies he has a financial stake in.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.