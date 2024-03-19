Mar 19, 2024
Merrin Wins Republican Primary for US House Seat in Ohio
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- State Rep. Derek Merrin won the Republican primary in the race for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, AP reports.
Merrin is poised to face longtime Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
