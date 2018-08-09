(Bloomberg) -- Mesa Air Group Inc., a regional carrier for American and United, raised $116 million in a downsized U.S. initial public offering seven years after exiting bankruptcy.

Mesa Air sold 9.63 million shares for $12 each after marketing them for $14 to $16, according to terms reviewed by Bloomberg. The carrier planned earlier to sell 10.7 million shares.

It’s Mesa’s second run as a publicly traded company. It first went public in 1987 but after filing for reorganization in 2010, it emerged from bankruptcy the following year as a private company. Its return to the public market came faster than that of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., the once publicly traded discount carrier that went bankrupt in 2008 and filed for an IPO in March 2017.

Phoenix-based Mesa’s owners include American Airlines Group Inc., which now holds a 20 percent stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Operating as American Eagle and United Express, it has flights to 110 cities in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Cuba and the Bahamas, according to a regulatory filing.

Mesa had operating revenue of $332 million for the six months ended March 31, compared with $319 million a year earlier, according to the filing. The company’s income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to $62.8 million for the first half of its fiscal year, from $70.5 million a year earlier. Mesa plans to use the IPO proceeds to repay debt including $25.7 million under a revolving credit facility.

The offering was led by Raymond James Financial Inc. and Bank of America Corp. The shares is expected to begin trading Friday under the symbol MESA.

Denver-based Frontier, backed by private equity firm Indigo Partners, had planned to go public last year. It delayed the listing after expansion plans that included more flights from its home city elicited a promise of increased competition from United Continental Holdings Inc., which has a major hub there.

--With assistance from Mary Schlangenstein.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alex Barinka in San Francisco at abarinka2@bloomberg.net;Michael Hytha in San Francisco at mhytha@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net, Matthew Monks, Tony Robinson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.