Natalie Brown, the new chief executive officer of Mesirow Financial Holdings Inc., said the firm is looking to expand its presence in the $4 trillion municipal-bond market.

The Chicago-based financial services firm has hired seven municipal-market specialists since 2021, including four bankers. It is ranked as the 24th-biggest underwriter of long-term state and local debt so far in 2022, up one slot from last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We will certainly continue to strategically add headcount in public finance, and in municipal sales and trading,” she said in an interview on Bloomberg Intelligence’s muni podcast hosted by Eric Kazatsky.

Banks are reckoning with a decline in debt sales in the municipal-bond market in 2022, with long-term debt issuance down 13% year-over-year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But Brown, who was appointed CEO in June, said that the privately owned firm benefits from being able to take a long-term view on its businesses.

“We’re committed to growth in this space,” she said. The firm sees the need for public-finance issuers to continue to tap the market to address a number of issues, including infrastructure necessities.

Mesirow announced in June that it had hired Elizabeth Funk, who previously worked at Hilltop Securities, as managing director. The firm also brought on Dan Toboja as a trader specializing in high-yield municipals and Blake Oslan as a salesperson. Both had previously worked at Citigroup Inc.

Brown, who is Mesirow’s first female CEO, is “agnostic” on the geographic location of new hires as long as they’re a good fit for the culture at the employee-owned firm. She said that the firm is especially focused on hiring for roles that would serve the high-yield market.

Mesirow also plans to expand its presence in the negotiated market, where banks are hired in advanced to work on bond deals. The firm is the 29th-biggest underwriter of negotiated muni bond sales, up 13 slots year-over-year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

