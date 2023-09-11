(Bloomberg) -- Lionel Messi is purchasing a nearly $10.8 million waterfront mansion in a South Florida suburb, after a blockbuster contract lured the soccer superstar to the US.

The purchase was handled by a firm linked to Alfonso Nebot Armisen, who helps manage Messi’s investments, according to public records. The 10,500-square-foot (975-square-meter) home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has 8 bedrooms, a three-car garage and a pool, according to a statement. The property previously sold for $9 million in May 2022.

The mansion is a roughly 15-minute drive from the DRV PNK Stadium (pronounced “Drive Pink”), where Messi’s Inter Miami currently plays.

Messi joined the team earlier this year in a watershed deal for US soccer that saw him spurn an offer from Saudi Arabia. The Argentine superstar has already made his mark by leading Inter Miami to a victory in the Leagues Cup, bringing in new sponsors and selling out games in minutes.

Samuel and Donna Simpkin at Compass Florida represented the Messi family in the transaction, which was first reported by The Real Deal.

A representative for Inter Miami didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Messi owns other homes in the Miami area, including a $7.3 million full-floor condo in Sunny Isles Beach.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.