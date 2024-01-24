(Bloomberg) -- Lionel Messi will no longer be a walking billboard for crypto on the soccer pitch: He’ll now be promoting cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will replace crypto investment firm XBTO as the main sponsor on the jerseys worn by Messi’s Inter Miami CF starting with the 2024 season, according to a statement. The firms didn’t disclose financial details of the agreement.

The transaction underscores a broader shift away from crypto sponsorships and back toward traditional industries. Miami, which has advertised itself as the “crypto capital of the world,” was briefly home to the FTX Arena, the waterfront basketball venue where the Miami Heat play. It was renamed for a software firm after FTX imploded and its co-founder was convicted of fraud.

XBTO had inked a multiyear partnership with the team in 2021. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the cruise industry has thrived. Royal Caribbean and other major US cruise stocks posted their best annual gain in 2023 since going public, as travel rebounded following the Covid pandemic.

The new sponsorship is also the latest in a string of deals spurred by Messi, the Argentine superstar who joined Inter Miami last year. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as the world’s top player has led to soaring ticket sales and media deals, with Inter Miami’s flamingo-pink home jersey selling out.

Messi himself has reaped some of the largesse, from baptizing the Messi Chicken Sandwich at Hard Rock International to helping launch Royal Caribbean’s massive, new Icon of the Seas ship.

